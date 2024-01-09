MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — With winter weather in full swing in West Virginia and extreme cold in the forecast for next week, 12 News spoke to some experts on how to heat your home in the safest way possible.

Director of the WVU Extension Fire Service gave these safety tips that people should keep in mind to reduce the chances of a fire breakout when heating up their homes.

Space Heater Safety

Don’t leave a space heater unattended. “When it gets really cold, you may want to add additional heat from a radiant space heater,” Lambert stated. “But make sure you don’t leave those on unattended…or go to sleep.”

Read the instructions. He added that although some new models of space heaters have enhanced safety features, many people don’t read the instructions in order to use them properly. “If you leave them unattended in a room with pets or children, they can knock it over or turn it on its face—those kind of things.”

Check Your Detectors

Check smoke detector batteries regularly. According to Lambert, making sure that the batteries inside of your smoke detectors are working properly is one of the best ways to ensure safety from house fires. He also said that people should replace their smoke detectors every ten years, at minimum.

Invest in a carbon monoxide detector. Lambert stated that if you live in a space that uses gas, it’s also important to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home. He added that in rental properties, owners are obligated to provide you with a smoke detector, but it’s the tenant’s responsibility to change the batteries.

“I know you can buy a CO detector—carbon monoxide detector, and a smoke detector together for less than 100 bucks. And that’s cheap compared to a human,” Lambert said.

Have a Fire Plan

Develop an escape plan in case a fire occurs. Lambert recommended establishing a meeting point with your family members to reconvene after evacuating the home.

Don’t go back inside. He also emphasized that once you get out of the house, do not return. “Don’t go back in for pictures, don’t go back in for pets—there’s no reason to go back in.”

“I’ve seen too many fires where someone went back in and didn’t make it back out,” Lambert added.

If you need additional resources to ensure your home is properly equipped, Lambert recommends reaching out to your local fire department. He said that the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office has a program regarding smoke detectors in partnership with the American Red Cross, so both organizations would also be useful to call for tips.