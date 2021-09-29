Human remains found in Montgomery Heights area of Fayette County

MONTGOMERY HEIGHTS, W.Va. (WVNS) — Human remains have been found in the Montgomery Heights area of Fayette County.

According to information provided by Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, the skeletal remains were found on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, by a survey crew. Investigators with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department assessed the scene and the surrounding areas. The remains have been sent off for examination.

Deputies are still working to collect information regarding the remains. If you have any information about the remains contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

This incident remains under investigation.