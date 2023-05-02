FRANKLIN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Human remains have been found in Pendleton County, the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Tuesday.

On Sunday afternoon, a citizen located human remains on the western side of the north mountain area near Judy Gap in Pendleton County, the sheriff’s department told 12 News.

The remains were sent off to the state medical examiner’s office in Charleston for an autopsy in order to determine an identity and possible cause of death, and the sheriff’s office stated that it is too soon into the investigation to determine if the cause of death is suspicious.

Currently, the sheriff’s department is working with the West Virginia State Police and the FBI on the investigation. There is no further information available at this time.