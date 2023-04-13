UPDATE (April 13, 2023, 7:15 P.M.): 59News has learned more details about the fire at a salvage yard in the Rock area of Mercer County.

According to first responders, the call came in just after 2:00 p.m. for reports of old cars at the lot on fire.

When crews arrived there were hundreds of cars engulfed in flames.

Crews reported multiple explosions have occurred due to tires popping and gas tanks erupting.

Firefighters on the scene told 59News that because there are no fire hydrants on the mountain and water needed to be shipped in from hydrants around the Montcalm area. Crews also said that trucks cannot get directly to the flames because of the rugged terrain, forcing them to connect multiple hoses and fight on foot.

One responding truck got stuck in the terrain and required assistance from an excavator.

All Mercer County fire departments are responding and crews told 59News that it could take days to get the flames under control.

Multiple firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion.

Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department out of Raleigh County also assisted with breathing masks and oxygen tanks.

UPDATE (April 13, 2023, 5:52 P.M.): Multiple cars are still on fire and there have been at least a dozen explosions on the scene.

All fire departments in the county are still fighting the fire.

ROCK, WV (WVNS) — A salvage yard in the Rock area of Mercer County is on fire according to Mercer County dispatchers.

According to Mercer County 911, it is unclear when exactly the fire started or what caused it. Dispatchers said they are unaware if any injuries occurred. Every volunteer fire department in Mercer County has units on scene.

Alerts were also sent to Tazewell County units.

A section of Browning Lambert Mountain Road is closed due to the fire.

