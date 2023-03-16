METZ, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire that started in vehicle has spread to a structure and nearby brush, Marion County officials confirmed.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a call of a vehicle fire came in around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday which was in the Big Run area of W.Va. Rt. 250, also known as “The Husky Highway” near Metz.

When crews arrived, they reported the vehicle fire had spread to a nearby structure, which was had become involved; the fire then spread from the structure into the nearby brush, comm center officials said.

As a result of the quickly spreading fire, the entire roadway near the area has been shut down, but no injuries have been reported at this time, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Mannington, Farmington, Barrackville and Fairview fire departments as well as departments from Monongalia and Wetzel counties; also on scene was the Forestry Service due to this time of year having a higher risk for brush fires, comm center officials said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is assisting in directing traffic, and the Marion County Rescue Squad is on standby in case the blaze results in any injuries.