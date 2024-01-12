Update: 1/12/2024, 6:44 p.m.

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials with the Monongalia County 911 center have confirmed that both lanes of Interstate 68 on the Cheat Lake bridge have reopened after a vehicle accident shut them down Friday evening.

Original: 1/12/2024, 6:22 pm.

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both lanes of traffic on Interstate 68 near Cheat Lake are closed after a vehicle accident Friday evening.

According to an official with the Monongalia County 911 center, officers are currently on the scene of a vehicle accident that has closed both lanes of traffic near the Cheat Lake Bridge. The official was unable to provide any details about the accident but did say that they were unsure when the road would reopen.

West Virginia 511 data shows a major slowdown on I-68 near the area of the Cheat Lake bridge and digital road signs are warning of a crash near mile marker 10.

This is the second closure that happened in the area of the Cheat Lake Bridge on Friday. Westbound traffic was taken down to one lane earlier in the day after a damaged part of the bridge popped tires on several vehicles. It’s currently unknown if the damage is related to the accident.

