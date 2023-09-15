WV511 shows traffic backed up on I-79 near Fairmont after an accident was reported. Credit: wv511.org.

Update: 9/15/2023, 4:15 p.m.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — WV Interstate 79 has announced that both lanes have now reopened.

Update: 9/15/2023, 3:59 p.m.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — WV Interstate 79 and West Virginia 511 have both indicated that the northbound lane of I-79 has reopened. The southbound lane is still closed at this time

Original: 9/15/2023, 3:27 p.m.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both lanes of a section of Interstate 79 in Marion County are closed due to a vehicle accident.

According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by WV Interstate 79, a vehicle crash has closed both lanes of traffic at mile marker 135. The road has been closed since 3:13 p.m. and it is currently unclear when it will reopen.

Officials with Marion County 911 confirmed to 12 News that only one vehicle was involved and that the accident was called in at around 2:56 p.m.

Crews from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.