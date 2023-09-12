UPDATE: 9/12/2023, 6:54 p.m.

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 are still closed from Jane Lew to mile marker 109 north of Lost Creek. All northbound traffic is being rerouted off I-79 at exit 105 onto U.S. 19 into West Milford and Clarksburg.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, WV 511 showed traffic backed up at a near standstill several miles before the 105 exit.

ORIGINAL: 9/12/2023, 4:59 p.m.

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two lanes of Interstate 79 in Harrison County are closed due to an accident that involved a tractor trailer.

According to the Harrison County 911 communications center, both lanes of I-79 northbound are closed near the Lost Creek exit at mile marker 109. Construction in that area has already caused ongoing congestion and traffic delays over the past few months.

While details are limited, the comm center confirmed that the wreck involved a tractor trailer.

The West Virginia 511 has been updated to reflect the northbound closure and reports that traffic was backed up as far as McWhorter on I-79.

The Lost Creek, Stonewood and Jane Lew fire departments responded as well as the Lewis County EMS. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and the West Virginia Division of Highways was also called to assist, comm center officials said.

Several other accidents were reported in Harrison County around the same time, including two on U.S. Route 50 that involved vehicles hydroplaning, but comm center officials said that no one was injured in those wrecks.

Stick wit 12 News for breaking news updates.