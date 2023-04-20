BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was injured following an accident involving a motorcycle on I-79 Thursday afternoon.

According to a 12 News reporter on scene, a motorcyclist driving on I-79 North near the Saltwell Road exit lost control after another driver allegedly cut him off. In an attempt to avoid the driver, the motorcyclist allegedly flipped his bike after applying his brakes which caused him to wreck. According to officials on scene, no other injuries were reported.

Crews from the West Virginia State Police and the Bridgeport Fire Department were among those that responded to the scene. The motorcyclist, who was reported as conscious, was seen being loaded into an ambulance by a 12 News reporter and is expected to be transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

As of 4:55 p.m., West Virginia 511 lists I-79 North traffic at a near standstill for several miles.

This is a developing story, stick with 12 News for updates.