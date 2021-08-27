UPDATE: Airspace restricted near area of Mon County I-79 accident

UPDATE (8/27 8:37 a.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Northbound lanes of I-79 are still closed at this time, however the Monongalia County Hazardous Incident Response Team is on scene.

The incident happened in the bridge construction area of I-79 at 1:44 a.m., but the roadway is still closed at this time.

According to a member of the hazardous response team, airspace in the area near the accident is being restricted at this time.

Still on scene are the Triune-Halleck Volunteer Fire Department, Monongalia County Hazardous Incident Response Team, West Virginia Division of Highways crews and Marion County fire departmenta, according to the Mon County Communications Center.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and has been cleared, officials said.

12 News has a reporter on scene, however, the hazardous response team will not allow anyone near the area of the accident.

Communications center officials stated that there is a truck en route to offload the materials from the site of the accident.







ORIGINAL (8/27/2021 7:49 a.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Northbound lanes of Interstate 79, near the Marion/Monongalia County line, will be closed for most of the day, Friday, emergency officials said.

An accident that left a tractor trailer over an embankment, overnight, at the 144 mile marker, is the cause of the shut down, officials said. That area is between Marion County line and the Goshen Road exit.

The interstate will be shut down for “most of the day,” Monongalia County Homeland Security officials said.

Emergency officials have not confirmed any injuries at this time.

I-79 north was also shut down for several hours, Thursday evening, due to a truck accident near the Harrison/Marion county line.