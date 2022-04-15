BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A two-vehicle accident has shut down all lanes of I-79 in Bridgeport.

According to the Harrison County Communications Center, a two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:43 a.m. on mile marker 121 of Interstate 79 in Bridgeport.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed that there was entrapment as a result of the incident, and three people had to be transported as a result of injuries sustained during the accident, comm center officials said.

Currently, the entire northbound side of I-79 is closed while accident cleanup takes places, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Anmoore and Bridgeport fire departments, Bridgeport Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Harrison County EMS, comm center officials said.

No further update is available at this time. This is a breaking news story. Stick with 12 News for updates.