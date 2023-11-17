LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a vehicle accident on Interstate 79 that temporarily shut down part of the highway.

According to an official with the Harrison County 911 center, at around 3:55 p.m., crews were alerted to a vehicle accident at mile marker 108 of I-79. Crews on-scene found that a single vehicle had crashed and one person had to be transported from the scene by ambulance.

The road was temporarily shut down while crews were working on-scene but officials said that it has just reopened.

Crews from the Lewis County Fire Department, Lost Creek Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and Anmoore EMS all responded to the scene.