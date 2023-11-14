FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tractor-trailer lost its load while in the area of mile marker 136 on I-79 southbound Tuesday morning, and 911 officials say road and lane closures are expected.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, the call came in at 8:04 a.m., and as of around 9 a.m., officials said the fast lane of the interstate was closed, however, the entire southbound side of I-79 will soon be shut down for crews to clean up the lost load.

During that time, traffic will be “rerouted through town,” and the clean-up will last “about a couple of hours,” but an approximate time was not given, according to the comm center.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Check WV511.org for the latest on traffic conditions in the area.