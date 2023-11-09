FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Traffic is being rerouted off the interstate in Fairmont after a vehicle accident.

According to a Facebook post from the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, Interstate 79 southbound is temporarily shut down at the Kingmont exit/mile marker 133.

A vehicle accident with injuries was called in at 4:05 p.m., but officials with the Marion County 911 communications center said that no one was injured, although three vehicles were involved.

The West Virginia State Police, Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad were all on the scene.

Comm center officials also said there is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen. West Virginia 511 shows traffic backed up past the East Park exit at mile marker 139.

