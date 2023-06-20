MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A wreck just above the state line in Pennsylvania caused traffic delays in West Virginia Tuesday.

According to West Virginia 511 data which was updated at 4:20 p.m., traffic on Interstate 79 was backed up for several miles.

Viewer submitted video shared with 12 News by Lorie Wyant showed Mount Morris Fire Department on the scene of an accident involving at least two vehicles—a pickup truck towing a U-Haul trailer and another pickup truck.

Officials from Greene County, Pennsylvania could not confirm any details about the wreck.

The video, which was taken just after 5 p.m., shows debris, including parts of a couch and a mattress, in the road. However, the vehicles involved in the wreck appeared to be already loaded onto tow trucks. At least one lane of I-79 was open.

