MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The identities of the two people who were killed in the multi-vehicle wreck that shut down Interstate 79 for hours earlier this month have been released.

The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 near the 149-mile marker on I-79, and the resulting response and reconstruction shut down both sides of the interstate for approximately five hours.

More than a week later, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that the two people killed were Zaquan George, 21, and Margaret Erdie, 19, both of Morgantown.

Two other people were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital at the time of the accident. The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on them.

The sheriff’s office said that it is still investigating the accident at this time.