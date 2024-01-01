PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) – Volunteer firefighters rescued an injured driver after a crash that trapped them 25 feet over an embankment in Ritchie County.

According to a Facebook post from the Pennsboro Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to a single-vehicle accident on Bunnell Run Road just before 2 a.m. on Monday, New Year’s Day.

The post said that four Pennsboro firefighters responded and found that the driver was injured and trapped in the vehicle, which was 25 feet over a steep embankment.

Additional personnel from the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene, and together, the two departments recovered the patient in a low-angle rope rescue, according to the post.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, and crews returned from service around 4:30 a.m.