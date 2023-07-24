BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Emergency crews rescued a person from a creek in Preston County over the weekend.

According to a post by the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department, the Masontown Swift Water Team was called to assist with a water rescue near Bruceton Mills on Saturday, July 22. The post said that an injured patient was extracted from the Big Sandy Creek by the rescue team and brought to safety. The post did not say at what time the rescue took place, but a photo shared by the department appears to be taken when it was dark.

The Bruceton Brandonville Volunteer Fire Department and Bruceton Community Ambulance Service also helped coordinate the rescue, the post said, and Monongalia Emergency Medical Services transported the rescued person.

Big Sandy Creek is a common kayaking spot that has several class V rapids, but they are all further downstream than Bruceton Mills. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the creek has been running below the recommended water level for rafting, but on Friday, there was a spike in the water level near Rockville, with the level reaching almost five feet.