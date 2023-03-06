WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Valley Volunteer Fire Department commended the Marion County 911 dispatcher on social media after multiple accidents in the same area were called in at the same time over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, one of the accidents, which happened Sunday afternoon, was head-on collision on Middletown Road. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, according to the post and multiple patients were injured. The Monongah Volunteer Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad also responded, the post said.

Courtesy: Valley Volunteer Fire Department

Also on Sunday, around 12:15 p.m., the Valley Fire Department responded to an accident with on White Hall Boulevard where a vehicle went across four lanes of traffic and crashed. According to the post, at the same time, another wreck with entrapment was called in on Middletown Road. Crews from Valley, Boothsville and White Hall fire departments worked together to make sure all emergencies were responded to, as Boothsville crews responded to Middletown Road, the post said.

One patients from the White Hall Boulevard crash was transported with unknown injuries.

Crews also responded to an additional accident Sunday morning, according to the post. “Shout out to the 911 Dispatcher’s as things got chaotic they got the job done effectively!👊”

All of the responding fire departments are volunteer departments who are almost always looking for additional volunteers. For more information about becoming a volunteer firefighter, click here or reach out to your local department.