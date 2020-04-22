Inmate dies at USP Hazelton; no indicators death was COVID-19 related, officials say

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – An inmate died at USP Hazelton on Monday, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The release stated that at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, April 20, Isaiah Jumar Bethea, 26, was found unresponsive. Officials said that responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures and that staff requested the assistance of EMS personnel and life-saving efforts continued.

The release stated that Bethea was subsequently pronounced dead by EMS personnel. Officials said that currently, there are no indicators that Bethea’s death was COVID-19 related.

The FBI was notified of the incident and according to officials, no other inmates were injured and the public was never in danger.

The release stated that Bethea had been sentenced in the Middle District of North Carolina to a 60-month sentence for racketeering, violence and interference with commerce by robbery. He had been in custody at USP Hazelton since December 11, 2019, according to officials.