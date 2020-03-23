Inmate found unresponsive at Central Regional Jail pronounced dead on Saturday

FLATWOODS, W.Va. — An inmate found unresponsive at the Central Regional Jail was pronounced dead on Saturday according to a release sent out by officials with the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

The inmate, Loretta Foster, 55, of Webster County, was found unresponsive in the booking area of the facility at noon on Saturday after being brought into the jail earlier that morning, according to the release.

The incident is still considered an active investigation and no cause of death is available at this time, officials said.

DMAPS officials are waiting on official word from the office of the chief medical examiner before releasing more information, but it will be added as it is received.

