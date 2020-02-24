UPDATE: 6 people injured, 2 life-flighted following vehicle accident in Buckhannon

UPDATE (2/24/20 11:56 a.m.):

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Officials have confirmed that 6 people were injured in the vehicle accident that occurred in Buckhannon Saturday, including two people who were life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

According to officers with the Buckhannon Police Department, a van with four passengers inside collided with a truck containing two passengers.

Police said that two of the passengers from the van were flown to Ruby.

There is no word on their conditions at this time. Stay with 12 News for any further updates,

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident occurred in Buckhannon Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 33 and Childers Run Road.

According to Upshur County 9-1-1, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Buckhannon Police Department, State Police, and Upshur County Sheriffs Department all responded to the scene as well as Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County EMS, and Warren District Volunteer Fire Department.

The Buckhannon Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident, it’s unknown at this time if the crash resulted in any injuries.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to update you on this developing story.