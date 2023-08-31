ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement is investigating after an Elkins High School student overdosed on gummies that contained “a substance.”

According to Randolph County Sheriff Rob Elbon, an investigation began following a reported overdose on Wednesday.

Thursday, the sheriff’s office sent K-9 units to the school in order to locate more possible substances, and during that time three students were taken to the ER via ambulance out of an abundance of caution because they also ingested the gummies, Elbon said.

Elbon stated that his office is still investigating the incident and determining the exact specifics of the substance found in the gummies the student ingested.

When reached for comment about the incident, Superintendent of Randolph County Schools Debbie Schmidlen issued a statement that “there were students at Elkins High School reported to have medical emergencies.”

She continued the statement, saying “All students have received medical treatment. All students are safe at Elkins High School.”

Schmidlen had no further comment into the incidents.