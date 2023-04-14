CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a state forester employed by the West Virginia Division of Forestry was fatally injured fighting a forest fire in the Fayette County area on Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Kathy Justice issued a joint statement.
Cody Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, Fayette County, was fatally injured by a falling tree near Montgomery, according to Gov. Justice.
He released the following statement about the incident:
Cathy and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of losing one of our own,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state foresters are some of the most dedicated workers in our state, putting their lives on the line to protect our communities from wildfires, and we owe them all, especially Cody, an enormous debt of gratitude.
Losing a brave forester is a tragedy beyond belief. Cathy and I will keep this man and his loved ones in our prayers and ask all West Virginians to join with us.