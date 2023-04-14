CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — After a state forester employed by the West Virginia Division of Forestry was fatally injured fighting a forest fire in the Fayette County area on Thursday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Kathy Justice issued a joint statement.

Cody Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope, Fayette County, was fatally injured by a falling tree near Montgomery, according to Gov. Justice.

He released the following statement about the incident: