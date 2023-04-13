KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A structure fire is under investigation after it damaged a mobile home near Kingwood Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the fire on South Preston Hwy just after 1 a.m. The post said that when they arrived on the scene, they found a partially demolished mobile home with a fire that was fully involved.

The department said that no injuries were reported, but the fire is under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, the post said.

(Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department) (Kingwood Volunteer Fire Department)

In addition to the Kingwood Fire Department, personnel from the Tunnelton Fire Department, KAMP EMS and Preston County Sheriff’s Department also responded.