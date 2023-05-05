UPDATE:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person has been transported for treatment following a motorcycle accident on I-68 in Monongalia County.

According to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center, the lanes have also been reopened and responders are off scene of the accident which was called in at 1:26 p.m.

ORIGINAL:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A lane of I-68 has been closed down following a reported motorcycle accident.

According to the Monongalia County Communications Center, the accident was reported at 1:26 p.m. on Friday in the area of mile markers 13 and 14.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed there was a motorcycle accident, and closed a single lane in the area, comm center officials said.

At this time, the lane is still closed and no transports for injuries have taken place; responding to the scene were the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Mon EMS and the Star City Fire Department, according to the comm center.

