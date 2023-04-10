CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both lanes of U.S. Route 50 Westbound are closed after an excavator that was being towed by a truck crashed into the 2nd Street Bridge in Clarksburg.

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, one lane of Route 50 will reopen after cleanup, and the other lane will be shut down for some time. Traffic is being rerouted onto Joyce Street.

Only the one vehicle was involved in the crash, and no one was injured, Kiddy told 12 News.

According to a reporter on scene, the exit/entrance from 2nd Street onto Route 50 Westbound is also temporarily closed. As of 11:40 a.m., the West Virginia 511 website showed major traffic delays in that area, including on Joyce Street, Marshall Street and E Pike Street.

(WBOY image)

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways sent around noon on Monday, the 2nd Street Bridge will be completely closed until further notice.

Stick with 12 News for Breaking News updates.