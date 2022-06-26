CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A shooting late Saturday night in Clarksburg has flown one victim to a nearby hospital and left two others as people of interest.

According to the Clarksburg Police Department, the call came in just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening for a shooting at 107 Denham St.

When police arrived, they found one victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police said that two people of interest have been identified in the shooting, but no arrests have been made and their identities have not been released.

Clarksburg Police also said that the crime scene covers a large area, including multiple houses and a hillside. He estimated it would take a portion of the night to process the scene.

12 News spoke to neighbors who were home at the time of the incident. They recalled hearing arguing before hearing what they believed were fireworks.

The officer on scene said they were “very fortunate that that no other injuries were reported” in the incident.