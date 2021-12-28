Law enforcement still investigating Monday night shooting in Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation into a shooting incident in Lewis County on Monday night is still ongoing.

According to a press release sent out by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, the Lewis County 911 Communications Center was alerted to a 36-year-old woman from the Ireland-Wildcat area being found unresponsive at 10:14 p.m. on Monday.

While emergency crews were en route, the communications center received “additional information of possible shot being fired” at a residence on Shoemaker Road, the release states.

First-responders arrived on scene and found a deceased female in the same residence where the reported shots were fired, and law enforcement learned that an unknown subject “had come to the residence at the time the shots were fired then fled the scene,” according to the release.

Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police will be performing an investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and there are no individuals in custody at this time, the release states.