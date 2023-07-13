BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Jane Lew man was killed on Wednesday following an accident in Cabell County where he was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over.

According to a release from the Barboursville Police Department, Jared Tyler Shaver, 22, of Jane Lew was killed on Wednesday, July 12 at around 12:15 p.m. after his vehicle veered to the right and crashed into the end plate of a guardrail on Interstate 64 near Exit 18, causing it to roll over. Shaver was then ejected from the vehicle and landed in a ravine beside the interstate.

Following the wreck, Shaver was transported by Cabell County EMS to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash is currently under investigation by the Barboursville Police Department.