Lewis County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man missing from Jane Lew.

Wayne Umble

Wayne Umble

According to a Facebook post on the office’s page, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the office was notified of a missing person. Wayne Nathaniel Umble, 36, of Jane Lew, was reported to have left his home sometime between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Umble left messages indicating he may harm himself, deputies said. He is believed to be legally blind, and he suffers from diabetic complications.

Umble’s last known cell phone location was pinged near the 2200 block of Broad Run Road in Jane Lew, the post states.

Wayne Umble

Umble is described as white, standing 6-foot and weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a dragon tattoo on his right calf, the name “Jada Rayne,” along with footprints, tattooed on his left forearm and a lip piercing.

Anyone with information on Umble’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 304-269-8251 or the Lewis County 911 dispatch center.