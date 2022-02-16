ENTERPRISE, W.Va. — A life-flight air medical service has been called after a report of a 3-vehicle accident in Harrison County.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, a report of a 3-vehicle accident taking place on W.Va. Rt. 19 and Enterprise Road in Enterprise was called in at 12:56 p.m. on Wednesday.

Callers reported that there were injuries and entrapment as a result of the accident, and first-responders confirmed that there were injuries when they arrived on scene, and a Health Net air-medical service was called as a result, comm center officials said.

Due to the air medical landing zone, the entire roadway in the area has been shut down at this time, according to the comm center.

Responding to the scene were the Lumberport, Shinnston and Worthington fire departments, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Harrison and Marion county EMS.

No details on the cause of the accident or extent of injuries are available at this time.