Lightning strike reportedly causes fire to Morgantown apartment building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire that took place in a two-story apartment building caused by a reported lightning strike on Wednesday.
At approximately 7:42 p.m. on July 7, the South High Street Fire Station responded to a fire at a two-story apartment building, located at 206 Jefferson Court. After firefighters arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke in the attic of the building and called for a 2nd alarm response, according to release.
According to the fire department, the fire was under control in approximately 20 minutes.
The fire caused an estimated $35,000 in damages and no injuries were reported. Investigators believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike, as the occupant and other witnesses nearby reported a bright flash followed by a loud explosion, the release states.
The Morgantown Code Enforcement also responded to assist the fire department and building owner. This incident is still under investigation.