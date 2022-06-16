WESTON, W.Va. – Interstate 79 near Weston was shut down Thursday during an incident where an Upshur County deputy was shot in the leg.

The following audio clips, recorded from scanners in that area during the incident have been provided to 12 News by David Taylor with Broadcastify.

Scanner traffic is not used as confirmed information in an investigation and is only used as a way for law enforcement and emergency personal as a way to communicate with each other. For information that has been confirmed by law enforcement, see this story.

This first audio clip is when the incident was first called in and records from 10:19 to 10:49 a.m. on June 16. While the first 19 minutes are just general scanner communication, at 19:01, you can hear the call of shots fired in a Lewis County roadway. “Lewis County shots fired. We’ve got a subject with a firearm here that shooting in the middle of the road.” Another call of shots fired can be heard at 28:51.

Scanner audio of initial call of shots fired in the Weston I-79 shooting incident

In this second recording, the call of “officer down, officer down” can be heard at the 5:47 mark. An Upshur County deputy was shot in the leg, officials confirmed. This audio is from 10:49 to 11:19.

Call of an officer down in Weston I-79 shooting incident

The third clip is mostly dead air, but in it, personnel begin redirecting traffic on I-79 northbound. “It’s gonna be closed for a while.” West Virginia 511 first reported the closure of both lanes of I-79 north and southbound near exit 99 in Weston in a Tweet at 11:12 a.m. This audio is from 11:19 to 11:49 on June 16.