MONTERVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was killed in a logging accident near Monterville on Thursday.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that deputies were called to a logging accident off Turkey Bone Road around 2 p.m. on June 1. When they arrived at the scene, which was four miles down a logging road and another mile into the woods, they confirmed that a male victim had died.

The victim, identified as 54-year-old David Moreland, of Scherr, had 15 years of logging experience, according to the post.

Moreland was killed when a tree uprooted and fell on him while he was working to secure a felled log, deputies said. Deputies are investigating alongside the State Medical Examiner—who was also on the scene—and OSHA.

Moreland’s body was recovered by the Valley Head, Huttonsville and Mill Creek fire departments and Randolph County EMS and brought to Davis Medical Center in Elkins.

“Prayers to the family of Mr. Moreland and the witnesses and the Logging Company’s owner and family,” Randolph County Sheriff Elbon said.