HACKER VALLEY, W.Va. — A man has died as the result of a logging accident in Webster County.

According to the Webster County Sheriff’s Department, they were informed of a logging accident taking place on Lick Run Road in Hacker Valley on Friday morning.

At the scene of the incident, a logging site, a tree had fallen onto a man who died as a result of the accident, deputies said.

The sheriff’s department is currently investigating the incident and will have more information at a later time.