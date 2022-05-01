MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An accident in Monongalia County on Saturday has left two Lowe’s employees shaken up after truck went over a hillside.

According to neighbors in the area, the Lowe’s delivery truck went over a hillside near Paradise Lake around 7:30 p.m.

The truck was caught by power lines, and residents said they estimate the truck fell around 25 feet below the road.

The driver and passenger were able to walk away from the accident.

As of May 1, the truck was still on the hillside. Residents were told that the truck would be cleaned up on Sunday.