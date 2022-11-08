CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Maidsville man has reportedly died during a traffic accident in Monongalia County on Monday, according to the West Virginia State Police.

On Nov. 7, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a vehicle accident involving a 2002 Chevrolet S10 that was traveling north on Blue Horizon Drive in Monongalia County. The report stated that the driver, Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, W.Va., “crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek.” Ledsome was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the state police, the investigation is active and ongoing.