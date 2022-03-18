HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va. — An ATV accident in Randolph County has resulted in one man’s death.

On March 15, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an ATV accident with death reported in the Bell Crouch Road area of Huttonsville, according to a press release on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page.

When deputies arrived on scene, they performed an investigation which revealed Jimmy Ball, 85, “had been riding his four-wheeler and struck an embankment at low speed,” according to the release.

Ball then “became trapped under the ATV”, a 1997 Suzuki King Quad, and did not survive; Ball was located by a family member who called 911, the release stated.

The sheriff’s department is performing an investigation into the incident, according to the release.