TENNERTON, W.Va. – A man is dead after being hit by a car in Upshur County, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

According to a release, units with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Tallmansville Rd. in Tennerton on Friday, March 4 just before 8 p.m.

When deputies arrives, bystanders were performing CPR on a man, but deputies said that the man, David Knight, 43 of Buckhannon, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is not being released at this time due to ongoing investigation. Deputies said that the victim was in the roadways when he was struck by the vehicle and that they believe drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department. The Buckhannon Fire Department, Washington District Fire Department, State Police, and U[shur Country EMS responded to the accident, deputies said.