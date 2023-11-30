FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is dead after an overnight collision in Marion County.

Near midnight between the dates of Nov. 29 and Nov. 30, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle accident on Interstate 79 southbound around mile marker 139, deputies said.

During that time, Robert Gray, 79, of Fairmont had attempted to pass a vehicle and tractor-trailer in his Kia Soul when he lost control of the vehicle and struck the tractor portion of the tractor-trailer, according to deputies.

In their investigation, deputies determined that Gray showed no signs of impairment, nor was he driving at an excessive speed; deputies also stated that road conditions were normal at the time.