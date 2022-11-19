MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – A Facebook post from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department has reported that a man was found dead after a vehicle accident in Marion County Nov. 18.

According to the post, on Nov. 18, at around 8:20 a.m., Rescue-121 and Utility-127 with the Valley VFD responded to a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment at Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road.

The single vehicle was found in a 80’ embankment into the nearby creek by Whitehall PD. A deceased driver, reportedly an “older male,” was confirmed by the Marion County Rescue Squad. “Police reports determined it could have been 24 hours ago,” the post said. Whitehall PD and Hawkins towing helped first responders recover the vehicle and the driver.

Also responding were Monongah VFD Squad 10 and Boothsville VFD Rescue-15.

“Our Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the individual,” Valley VFD wrote in the post.

