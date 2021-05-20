Man dies following tree-cutting incident in Webster County

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERGOO, W.Va. – On Wednesday evening, a man was killed after a tree-cutting incident in Webster County, according to Webster Springs fire officials.

Officials explained to 12 News the accident happened in the Leatherwood area of Bergoo, in the eastern part of Webster County, at just after 7 p.m.

West Virginia State Police, Webster Springs EMS and the Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Officials have not released a name at this time due to pending family notification.

Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories