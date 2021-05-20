Man dies following tree-cutting incident in Webster County

BERGOO, W.Va. – On Wednesday evening, a man was killed after a tree-cutting incident in Webster County, according to Webster Springs fire officials.

Officials explained to 12 News the accident happened in the Leatherwood area of Bergoo, in the eastern part of Webster County, at just after 7 p.m.

West Virginia State Police, Webster Springs EMS and the Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Officials have not released a name at this time due to pending family notification.

