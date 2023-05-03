Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is dead after a head-on crash in Wood County on Wednesday.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened around 6:56 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said that a sedan, driven by 27-year-old Nathaniel Thompson, of Parkersburg, went left of center into the southbound lanes of Emerson Avenue.

Deputies said that the sedan hit a pickup truck head-on.

They said that Thompson was found dead on the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said that they, along with the Wood County Coroner, the West Virginia Public Service Commission Transportation Law Enforcement, Waverly Volunteer Fire Company, Williamstown Volunteer Fire Company, Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Service and the WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Ambulance Service.

The Wood County Crash Team is investigating.