Man flown by medical helicopter after structure fire in Doddridge County on Sunday

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A man was flown by medical helicopter after a structure fire at a residence in Doddridge County.

According to the Doddridge County 911 Communications Center, a call came in reporting a structure fire at around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Multiple fire crews, including McClellan, Smithburg, Tyler County and West Union departments, responded to the scene, comm center officials said.

The Doddridge County Ambulance Service responded to the scene, however, due to the man’s injuries, a medical helicopter was called for transportation, according to the comm center.

The Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office are performing an investigation into the incident, comm center officials said; however, requests for information have yet to be received at this time.

There is currently no official word on the man’s condition.