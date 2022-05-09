NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A man was flown to the hospital Monday afternoon after he rode into a car on his bicycle.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Buckhannon Pike, in front of Clarksburg City Park, in Nutter Fort.

The man was riding his bike across the road, not in a crosswalk, when he hit a car, police said.

A HealthNet helicopter was called in to fly the man to Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, to be treated for unknown injuries. The helicopter landed at the Nutter Fort school complex.

The car’s driver was not at fault in the collision, police told 12 News.

The Nutter Fort police and fire departments and Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.