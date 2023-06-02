CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found deceased in the Cheat Lake area on Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as James Lanko, 62, of Point Marion, Pennsylvania, was found dead by deputies who were patrolling the area near Birch Hollow and Darnell Hollow.

The deputies came across a red car parked in a heavily wooded area along a logging trail and found him dead about 10 feet from it.

Deputies said there were no visible signs of suspicious circumstances at the scene, but an investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.