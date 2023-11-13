ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been found dead in Elkins with an apparent gunshot wound, state troopers say.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), on Monday, Nov. 13, at around 10:47 a.m., a trooper responded to 1366 Ward Road in Elkins for a call of a body. When the trooper arrived, they said they found a dead man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a bruise/abrasion to his forehead.

Troopers said that the man’s body was discovered by his cousin, Robert Higgins, who said that “nobody had heard from the victim in several days” and that he found him dead in the driveway when he went to check on him.

The State Police Crime Scene unit was called out to process the scene and the WVSP will be investigating this case.