Man in stable condition after shooting in the Sanford Road area of Fairmont on Wednesday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in stable condition after a shooting in the Sanford Road area of Fairmont on Wednesday.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, deputies received a call reporting that a man had been shot in the Sanford Road area of Fairmont on Wednesday at approximately 6:00 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Rondald Kovatch in his residence with multiple gunshot wounds; Kovatch was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he is listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

Those with information about the incident or who were in the area at the time of the shooting are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-367-5300.