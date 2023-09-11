FAIRVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been injured at a mine in Marion County.

According to a representative of the United Mine Workers of America, on Sunday, Sept. 10, a man working at the ACNR mine preparation plant in Marion County was injured.

The representative stated that the man sustained burns from an accident at the mine area resulting from a thermal dryer; however, due to an ongoing investigation, the representative stated that there are many details that are unavailable at this time.

As of Monday afternoon, a UMWA representative is in the area assisting with the investigation and the man is currently in critical condition, according to the UMWA representative.